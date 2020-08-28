Proposal submitted to widen Kaniyanapura elephant corridor

The Forest Department proposes to acquire land abutting wildlife corridors for smooth passage of elephants and to minimise human-elephant conflicts.

MYSURU

28 August 2020 23:58 IST

Farmers keen to surrender land in lieu of compensation

The Forest Department has submitted a proposal to the State government to purchase 106 acres of land around Bandipur Tiger Reserve from farmers of the region who are keen to sell it in a bid to avoid recurring conflict and crop loss due to depredation.

If approved, it will help widen Kaniyanapura elephant corridor and pave way for the smooth passage of elephants from Bandipur to Mudumalai without disturbance.

Though this is a long-pending offer from the farmers which has not materialised so far, this is the first time that the Forest Department has forwarded a proposal to complete the transaction in the interest of farmers and wildlife.

Advertising

Advertising

The proposal to the State government to acquire 106 acres of land in and around Kaniyanapura was made early this month. R. Balachandra, director, Bandipur Tiger Reserve, told The Hindu that acquisition will be a win-win situation for both farmers and elephants.

‘’Farmers can live in peace without the fear of crop loss while the widening of the only elephant corridor will provide the wild elephants a smooth passage from one forest area to another’’ said Balachandra.

The farmers of the region have offered to surrender nearly 300 acres of land of which records pertaining to 106 acres are in order. There are legal ramifications with regard to another 200 acres and the documents have been forwarded to the legal cell of the government for verification and opinion. This pertains to land allotted to SC/ST communities whose ownership cannot be changed as per the Karnataka Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prohibition of Transfer of Certain Lands) Act 1978.

The Forest Department requires about 500 to 600 acres of land for expanding the existing corridor. But, Mr. Balachandra said they should go ahead with purchase of 106 acres as the records were in order and farmers were keen to surrender it.

“The discussion pertaining to compensation and fixing the land rate will take place at the highest level though we have urged the government to expedite the process in the interest of farmers and wildlife,” said Mr. Balachandra.

If the exchange of land is approved, the ownership will be transferred to the Forest Department which will allow it to be reclaimed by the adjoining forests and the landscape will be part of the existing Kaniyanapura corridor, the official added.

Kaniyanapura elephant corridor has been identified as a priority 1 elephant corridor by wildlife experts in view of its ecological importance. At present, the corridor has a maximum width of about 500 m beyond which are private lands, revenue land and villages with human habitation which disturb elephant movement.