Property buyers looking for farmhouses and villas near Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway

December 11, 2022 07:47 pm | Updated 07:47 pm IST - Bengaluru

As the Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway is almost ready to be opened, new layouts are coming up, especially on agricultural land near the stretch.

Property projects, including budget and premium ones, have already been started by various developers on the Mysuru road as the demand has been created by home buyers and investors, say developers who are setting up layouts near Bidadi, Ramanagaram, and Channapatna.

The travel time between Bengaluru and Mysuru is expected to be just 90 minutes, after the 10-lane expressway becomes operational. The demand for villas and plots will be huge, according to property developers.

“People are already looking for villas or plots on the Mysuru road and surrounding areas since the expressway was constructed. Apart from this, the NICE road and the metro rail extension also boost the development of property,” Vijaya Prasad, a property developer in Kumbalgod told The Hindu.

“The expressway connects to Mysuru, while the NICE road connects to different parts of the city and the metro connects the city, which is a hassle-free network for connectivity. This is why we are seeing appreciation of property prices in and around Kengeri, Bidadi, and Ramanagaram,” Mr. Prasad said, while adding that these areas will also see a very big push of infrastructure in a few years from now.

Hotspot for farmhouses

As the Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway is nearing completion, developers and land owners especially in Ramanagaram and Channapatna districts are seeing a big surge in demand among homebuyers for farmhouses.

Prithvi Kumar, property developer in Bengaluru, said that he has been asked by many about farmhouses or villas to purchase near the expressway.

“Many people in Bengaluru now want to invest in farmhouses close to their permanent location, so that they can spend time there on weekends or settle down there after retirement. This demand is also because the Mysuru road and Ramanagaram have plenty of picturesque lands,” he explained.

The Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway project has been taken up by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) at a cost of ₹8,066 crore, and is set to be fully functional soon.

The 10-lane access controlled highway will have service roads on either side for the entire stretch of nearly 118 km.

The entire highway stretch will have 9 major bridges, 44 minor bridges, 4 rail over bridge, 28 vehicular underpasses, 8 vehicular overpass, 13 light vehicle underpass, 13 pedestrian underpass and two rest areas.

The NHAI has opened up a 58-kilometre stretch of expressway from Hejjala to Nidaghatta of Maddur taluk.