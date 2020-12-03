Prohibitory orders issued after tension in Shivamogga

Hassan

03 December 2020 22:44 IST

Series of incidents reported since late night on Wednesday

Tension prevailed in parts of Shivamogga town in Karnataka on Thursday following a series of incidents, including the assault of a Bajrang Dal activist, since late night on Wednesday. Police have been deployed in sensitive areas to avoid any untoward incident.

Prohibitory orders have been clamped in Shivamogga city till 10 a.m. on Saturday.

Three construction workers were assaulted by unknown people at Gopala on Wednesday. They are undergoing treatment in a hospital in Shivamogga.

Early morning on Thursday Nagesh, an activist of Bajrang Dal, was attacked by unknown people near Deepak Petrol Bunk.

Later in the day, minor incidents of breach of peace were reported in Gandhi Bazar and other nearby areas. A couple of vehicles were damaged in stone-pelting. Senior police officers rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control.

However, business area remained closed following the incidents. It is said the heated arguments over sharing the parking place between two groups of shopkeepers turned violent.