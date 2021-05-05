Probe into deaths begins

MYSURU

05 May 2021 03:14 IST

The government-ordered probe into the death of 24 COVID-19 patients in Chamarajanagar commenced on Tuesday.

KSRTC Managing Director Shivayogi Kalasad was directed to conduct an inquiry and submit a report within three days.

Mr. Kalasad visited the district hospital in Chamarajanagar where the deaths took place and apprised himself of the background information and the sequence of events that culminated in the midnight crisis. He also interacted with medical officers and doctors at the hospital, visited the COVID-19 ward, apart from getting first-hand information of the facilities available there.

Advertising

Advertising

Mr. Kalasad spoke to a few patients and also the relatives of patients waiting outside the ward.

The probe will help ascertain the exact cause of death of the patients who died between 9 a.m. on May 2 and 7 a.m. on May 3 at the district hospital in Chamarajanagar.