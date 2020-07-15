Private school, college among buildings shortlisted to be converted into COVID-19 care centres in Mysuru

MYSURU

15 July 2020 19:26 IST

A primary and middle school and a women’s college are among the buildings shortlisted by the district administration for setting up COVID-10 care centres in the wake of a sharp increase in the number of people testing positive for coronavirus in Narasimharaja Assembly constituency in the city.

A combined facility of 600 beds for COVID-19 care is expected to be created at Andalus English School in Rajiv Nagar and Farooqia Women’s College in Udayagiri, besides Beedi Workers’ Hospital in Azeez Sait Nagar after parts of Narasimharaja constituency began reporting an alarming increase in the number of people dying due to coronavirus.

Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) Commissioner Gurudutta Hegde, who inspected the private school in Rajiv Nagar, has assured the school management that the authorities will complete disinfect the school premises and make it virus-free after treatment.

School Secretary Naseer Ahmed said they were wary of handing over the premises initially in view of the reservation from the parents of their students and the residents of the locality. But, he said they relented after the administration and the people’s representatives promised to completely disinfect the premises and make it safe for children whenever schools resume.

Mr .Gurudutta Hegde, however, said a final decision on converting these buildings into COVID-19 care facilities is yet to be taken.

Former Mayor Ayub said such facilities have to be created locally anticipating an increase in the number of COVID-19 patients and the likely shortage of hospital beds that will arise in the coming days.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G. Sankar, who inaugurated the Quba COVID-19 Help Centre on Syed Abdul Rahman Road in Udayagiri on Tuesday, shared his concern over the abnormally high number of deaths reported from Kalyanagiri, Udayagiri, Mandi Mohalla, Sathgalli, Bannimantap and other parts of Narasimharaja constituency.

“Even though cases are reported from all over the city, the number of deaths is high in these areas. It may be due to high levels of co-morbidity or people coming to hospitals at the last minute. Our main concern is to reduce the number of deaths”, he said.

Normally, the mortality rate is one or two per cent. “But, in these areas it is high”, Mr Sankar regretted and said the district administration has chalked out a plan to “chase the virus” by locking down a specific area and carry out an intensive testing campaign by going to each house so that the area can be cleaned up in a week’s time.

The Deputy Commissioner had recently convened a meeting of community leaders from the constituency and sought their support in the fight against COVID-19. He complimented them for setting up the Quba COVID-19 help centre with a helpline number 91640-54053 to assist people suffering from coronavirus.

Cautioning people against seeking medical assistance at the last stage when breathing problems occur, Mr. Sankar said early identification and treatment will help them reduce the alarming rate of mortality in the area.