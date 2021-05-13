Priority in vaccination to be given to over 19 lakh people who have taken first dose

Bengaluru

13 May 2021 23:27 IST

We’re in touch with the Centre and are hopeful of receiving doses by next week: BSY

More than 19 lakh persons above 45 years, who have taken the first dose of vaccine in the State, have become eligible for the second dose for whom priority would be given, Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa said on Thursday.

“Of about 1.1 crore doses received by the State, about 99.5 lakh doses have come from Covishield and the rest from Covaxin,” he told reporters. “We are in constant touch with the Centre and are hopeful of receiving doses by next week.”

According to him 14.87 lakh beneficiaries of Covoshield have completed six weeks and are now eligible for the second dose, and 5.1 lakh Covaxin beneficiaries are eligible for second dose now. “The available stock will be given to those requiring second dose. The State has received 1.11 crore doses so far of which about 1.1 crore doses have been given,” he added.

Advertising

Advertising

The Chief Minister said that the State government is purchasing 3 crore doses to vaccinate those aged between 18 and 44.

Without providing a timeline, Health Minister K. Sudhakar said that the vaccination for those between 18 and 44 years will be done when the State receives its quota. “The Centre has told States that it will buy 50% of the total vaccines from the two vaccine manufacturers and provide it to States.”

The Health Minister said there were an estimated 63 lakh in the State who are above 45 years yet to take the first dose. While 36 lakh above 60 years have received the first dose, 11.09 lakh have received both doses. In the 44 to 59 age bracket, 37.53 lakh have received first dose and 5.54 lakh have received both the doses, he added.

Meanwhile, the State has requested the Centre to provide medicines to combat Mucormycosis or the black fungus that has been reported in post COVID cases in Karnataka and Maharashtra. He said that the fungus has been noticed in a few cases in post COVID recovery stage following over use of steroids, Remdesivir and oxygen among persons with comorbidities. “We have sought a stock of 25,000 vials from the Centre and we have also bought 1,050.”