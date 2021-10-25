‘Priority for irrigation projects’

MYSURU

25 October 2021 19:18 IST

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is expected to lay the foundation for the ₹80 crore Nugu lift irrigation project and the guest house project with 75 rooms besides giving a start to the work of crafting a silver chariot at Srikanteshwaraswamy Temple in the temple town of Nanjangud, in December.

Disclosing this, Nanjangud MLA B. Harshavardhan said a Detailed Project Report has been prepared on the proposal to fill all tanks in Kavalande area. The cost of the project would be around ₹70 crore.

“I and V. .Srinivas Prasad, MP, Chamarajnagar, had met the Chief Minister during the Dasara festivities in Mysuru. He has reacted positively to our request with regard to the project. We are hopeful of getting administrative approval,” the MLA said, after laying the foundation stone for reviving the multi-village drinking water supply scheme of the Department of Rural Water Supply and Sanitation recently.

This ₹9-crore project would supply water to Doddakavalande and 55 other villages. It is expected to be completed in the next 8 months.

The MLA, while addressing the people after laying the foundation stone, said his priority has been to provide irrigation benefits.. “Around ₹300 crore has been spent on irrigation works so far,” he claimed.

The MLA, in a release here, said, during his tours of villages at the time of elections, he used to hear from villagers about lack of drinking water facilities. Mr. Harshavardhan said he proposed to complete all development works in the next one-and-a-half years. “I wish seeing Nanjungud constituency go green.”

Others who spoke on the occasion pointed out that during the B.S. Yediyurappa government rule in 2008, the foundation stone was laid for the drinking water project. However, the project did not make any headway. “The BJP government has given impetus to the drinking water works.”