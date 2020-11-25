Prevention of cow slaughter Bill to be tabled in winter session

YADGIR

25 November 2020 00:37 IST

Minister for Animal Husbandry and Yadgir district in-charge Prabhu Chavan has said that a ban on cow slaughter will be a reality in the State with a Bill in this connection being presented in the coming winter session of the Assembly scheduled to start on December 7.

In a release here on Tuesday, Mr. Chavan said that a detailed discussion was held with Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa and all preparations have been made to table the Bill.

“The BJP government passed the Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Bill in 2010, but the then Governor did not give his assent to it and later, the Congress government withdrew the Bill. We will reintroduce the Bill with certain changes that provide for stringent punishment for violators of the ban,” he said and added that “I will present a Bill to prevent cow slaughter in the coming Assembly session.”

Advertising

Advertising