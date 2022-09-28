Preparations reviewed for Maha Kumbha Mela, publicity campaign launched

It will be held at Triveni Sangama from October 13 to 16

The Hindu Bureau MYSURU 
September 28, 2022 19:45 IST

The authorities in Mandya reviewed the preparations for the  Maha Kumbha Mela to be held at the Triveni Sangama at Ambigarahalli in K.R.Pet taluk in October.

Mandya district in charge Minister Gopalaiah, who chaired the review meeting, said that the Uttar P Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will take part in the Maha Kumbha Mela to be held from October 13 to 16.  

Mrr.Gopalaiah said ascetics from different regions will take part in it and the government would leave no stone unturned to make the event a grand success.

Shivaratri Deshikendra Swamiji of Suttur Mutt said a slew of religious programmes will be held during the Maha Kumbha Mela including the Ganga Aarthi while temporary bathing ghats will be created on the river banks for the benefit of the pilgrims.

As part of the Kumbha Mela a Jyothi Yatra will commence from MM Hills and traverse across Mandya.

A publicity drive to create awareness about the event and to garner greater public participation in the Kumbha Mela being held after a gap of 9 years, was also flagged off on the occasion. The vehicle will traverse across Nagamangala taluk till September 29 and Maddur taluk from September 30 to October 2. It will cover the remaining taluks of the district while another vehicle will traverse through various hoblis and gram panchayats to publicise the event.

Minister for Sericulture, Youth Empowerment and Sports K.C. Narayana Gowda, Deputy Commissioner S. Ashwathi, Additional DC H.L. Nagaraju, Superintendent of Police N. Yathish, and seers from various mutts were present.

