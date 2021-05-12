Pregnant woman walks seven km

Kalaburagi

12 May 2021 02:49 IST

A pregnant woman from Naregal village in Koppal district was compelled to walk for almost 7 km after vehicle owners in her village refused to drop her at a hospital in Koppal because of police fear.

Lakshmi Pujar, in an advanced stage of pregnancy, wanted to visit a hospital in Koppal for her regular check-up. However, no one in her village was ready to take her to the hospital as they were afraid of police personnel who were deployed at many locations to enforce the lockdown.

Left with no option, she walked for almost 7 km to reach the Koppal outskirts where the police were stopping people for violations. Some journalists found her on the highway and arranged a car for her to go to the hospital.

