Pre-schools also resume physical classes in Mysuru

MYSURU

08 November 2021 19:44 IST

Kindergartens reopened on Monday in Mysuru after a gap of nearly 20 months for resuming offline classes for LKG and UKG children. The government permitted pre-schools and anganwadi centres to reopen as part of its phased reopening of schools with the drop in COVID-19 cases.

Wearing face covers, the children smilingly returned to school and they were warmly welcomed by their teachers with sweets, chocolates and balloons. Most schools were colourfully decorated to greet the children.

The schools have been asked to strictly comply with the guidelines issued by the government on COVID-19. Two doses of vaccination of teachers and the school staff is a must.

Some schools had erected welcome arches to greet children who were dropped by their parents. The schools have also collected details on the vaccination status of parents as a precaution. Consent letter from the parents is a must to attend physical classes and the schools in Mysuru ensured the parents submitted letters before the physical classes commenced.

Mysuru has 1,046 government primary schools with 43 of them having kindergarten sections. Also, the district has 132 private aided schools and nearly 586 unaided schools running kindergarten classes. Barring a few, most of them resumed physical classes from Monday, after sanitising and cleaning their premises.