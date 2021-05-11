Pratap Simha tests positive for COVID-19

MYSURU

11 May 2021 21:10 IST

Pratap Simha, Mysuru MP, has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a note circulated through the district office of the Department of Information and Public Relations, Mr. Simha confirmed he had contacted the infection and requested those who had come in contact with him to get isolated as a precaution.

“This morning, I went to see a patient at Shanthaveri Gopala Gowda Hospital and had a rapid antigen test which was negative. Yet, I went for an RT-PCR test which turned out to be positive though I have no symptoms. Whoever came in contact with me, please isolate yourself. Sorry,” the MP said in his message.

Mr. Simha attended a meeting convened by Minister in charge of Mysuru district S.T. Somashekar on COVID-19 situation and also visited Mysuru zoo along with him on Tuesday.