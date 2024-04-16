Pralhad Joshi’s family income doubles in five years

April 16, 2024 06:48 pm | Updated 06:48 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi’s family income has doubled in the last five years as per his election affidavit, while an interesting aspect is that while Mr. Joshi’s income as per the Income Tax Returns (ITR) has decreased, his wife, Jyoti Joshi, has got richer by 34 times.

Contesting for the fifth time from Dharwad Lok Sabha Constituency, Mr. Joshi and his family have declared assets worth ₹21 crore and liabilities worth ₹8.01 crore.

During the last Lok Sabha elections in 2019, Mr. Joshi declared his family assets to be worth ₹11.13 crore and liabilities worth ₹5.17 crore.

As per the ITR, Ms. Joshi declared an income of ₹5,27,710 in 2018-19 and in the ITR for 2022-23, it has gone up to ₹1,81,07,868, an increase of 34 times.

From ₹5.27 lakh in 2018-19, Ms. Joshi’s income jumped to ₹37,76,375 in 2019-20 and to ₹65,60,256 in 2020-21. It shot up to ₹1,53,97,218 in 2021-22 and to ₹1,81,07,868 in 2022-23.

During the same period, Mr. Joshi’s income as per ITR has seen a decline from ₹63,34,315 in 2018-19 to ₹34,93,608 in 2022-23.

In terms of movable assets too, Ms. Joshi is richer than Mr. Joshi. While Mr. Joshi has declared movable assets worth ₹2,72,45,965, his wife’s movable assets are worth ₹5,93,88,574. His daughter, Ananya Joshi, has movable assets worth ₹32,03,449.

Ms. Joshi is a generous lender as per the affidavit. She has lent ₹2,44 crore to her husband, ₹10 lakh each to Vithal Gambhir and H.N. Nandakumar and ₹2 lakh to daughter Arpita Joshi. And, Mr. Joshi too has lent ₹1.20 crore to Arpita Joshi.

When it comes to immovable assets, Mr. Joshi is richer compared to his wife. He owns immovable assets worth ₹11.24 crore, while his wife owns immovable assets worth ₹86.39 lakh.

This apart, Mr. Joshi has liabilities of ₹6.63 crore and his wife ₹1.37 crore.

