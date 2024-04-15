Pralhad Joshi, accompanied by Yediyurappa and Shettar, files nomination papers amid much fanfare in Dharwad

April 15, 2024 07:38 pm | Updated 07:38 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mines Pralhad Joshi, who is seeking re-election for the fifth time, filed his nomination papers in Dharwad on Monday after taking out a huge procession in which the former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, the former Ministers Byrati Suresh, C.T. Ravi and others took part.

ADVERTISEMENT

As if to counter the Lingayat card being played by Fakira Dingaleshwar Swami, the Union Minister had a majority of Lingayat leaders of the BJP by his side when he submitted four sets of nomination papers to the Returning Officer Divya Prabhu G.R.J.

His retinue included the former MPs Vijay Sankeshwar and Prabhakar Kore, the former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar, the former Minister Shankar Patil Munenakoppa, Members of Legislative Assembly Mahesh Tenginakai and M.R. Patil, the former MLAs Amrut Desai and Seema Masuti and the former MLC Nagaraj Chabbi.

ADVERTISEMENT

There were other Lingayat leaders also, including the former Minister C.C. Patil and Member of Legislative Council Pradeep Shettar, who accompanied him during the procession.

Addressing the gathering during the roadshow, Mr. Yediyurappa declared that Mr. Joshi will get elected for the fifth time by a margin of over two lakh votes. He termed him as a hardworking leader who has made every effort to ensure the development of his constituency.

Addressing the party workers and followers, Mr. Joshi said that the Congress is not going to win more than 50 seats in the Lok Sabha elections this time and if it did, then he will felicitate such leaders. He said that the voters know about what has happened in the last 10 years of Modi rule and also about what happened earlier during the Congress rule. Now, as the polling date is fast approaching, the Congress leaders are making allegations out of fear of losing, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Joshi also mentioned that he will get the highest lead with the cooperation of Mr. Yediyurappa.

Temple run

Prior to proceeding to Dharwad Mr. Joshi visited temples and mutts in Hubballi and Dharwad and sought the blessings of religious heads.

He visited Siddharoodha Mutt, Moorusavir Mutt, Raghavendra Swami Mutt and Anjaneya Swami Temple in Hubballi and Murugha Mutt and Lakshmi Narasimha Temple in Dharwad.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.