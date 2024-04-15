ADVERTISEMENT

Pralhad Joshi, accompanied by Yediyurappa and Shettar, files nomination papers amid much fanfare in Dharwad

April 15, 2024 07:38 pm | Updated 07:38 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mines, who is seeking re-election for the fifth time, comes in a huge procession in which Byrati Suresh, C.T. Ravi also take part

The Hindu Bureau

Accompanied by the former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa and others, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi is taking out a huge procession in Dharwad on Monday before filing his nomination papers. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mines Pralhad Joshi, who is seeking re-election for the fifth time, filed his nomination papers in Dharwad on Monday after taking out a huge procession in which the former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, the former Ministers Byrati Suresh, C.T. Ravi and others took part.

ADVERTISEMENT

As if to counter the Lingayat card being played by Fakira Dingaleshwar Swami, the Union Minister had a majority of Lingayat leaders of the BJP by his side when he submitted four sets of nomination papers to the Returning Officer Divya Prabhu G.R.J.

His retinue included the former MPs Vijay Sankeshwar and Prabhakar Kore, the former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar, the former Minister Shankar Patil Munenakoppa, Members of Legislative Assembly Mahesh Tenginakai and M.R. Patil, the former MLAs Amrut Desai and Seema Masuti and the former MLC Nagaraj Chabbi.

ADVERTISEMENT

A huge crowd of followers and supporters taking part in the procession taken out by Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, accompanied by the former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa and others, in Dharwad on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

There were other Lingayat leaders also, including the former Minister C.C. Patil and Member of Legislative Council Pradeep Shettar, who accompanied him during the procession.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Addressing the gathering during the roadshow, Mr. Yediyurappa declared that Mr. Joshi will get elected for the fifth time by a margin of over two lakh votes. He termed him as a hardworking leader who has made every effort to ensure the development of his constituency.

Addressing the party workers and followers, Mr. Joshi said that the Congress is not going to win more than 50 seats in the Lok Sabha elections this time and if it did, then he will felicitate such leaders. He said that the voters know about what has happened in the last 10 years of Modi rule and also about what happened earlier during the Congress rule. Now, as the polling date is fast approaching, the Congress leaders are making allegations out of fear of losing, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Joshi also mentioned that he will get the highest lead with the cooperation of Mr. Yediyurappa.

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi holds up the BJP symbol Lotus on his arrival at the Moorusavir Math in Hubballi on Monday. | Photo Credit: PTI

Temple run

Prior to proceeding to Dharwad Mr. Joshi visited temples and mutts in Hubballi and Dharwad and sought the blessings of religious heads.

He visited Siddharoodha Mutt, Moorusavir Mutt, Raghavendra Swami Mutt and Anjaneya Swami Temple in Hubballi and Murugha Mutt and Lakshmi Narasimha Temple in Dharwad.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US