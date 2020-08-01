Prabhakar Kore turns 73 today

Belagavi

01 August 2020 08:11 IST

Due to COVID-19 scare, the former Rajya Sabha member and KLE Society chairman Prabhakar Kore has appealed to his friends and followers not to visit him at his house to wish him on his birthday on Saturday. He has asked them to send their wishes over phone, messages, emails and other electronic means.

The senior politician, who turns 73 on August 1, has led the KLE Society for over three decades. In this period, the society has grown multi-fold and has embraced diverse disciplines such as education, healthcare, agriculture and research.

The society was established by seven liberal minded teachers in 1916. The first institution that the society started was a primary school. Today, KLE Society has 280 institutions with 1,25,000 students pursuing courses from pre-primary to post-doctoral in a variety of disciplines. Over half of these colleges and schools are in rural areas.

Advertising

Advertising