Postponement of ZP, TP polls under study

Bengaluru

20 April 2021 00:25 IST

Following a surge in COVID-19 cases, the Karnataka government is considering postponing elections to zilla panchayats (ZPs) and taluk panchayats (TPs).

The issue will be discussed in the State Cabinet and the decision will be informed to the Karnataka State Election Commission, Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister K.S. Eshwarappa told presspersons here on Monday. Elections to 30 ZPs and 175 TPs were last held in February 2016. The government had postponed elections to gram panchayats for 5-6 months last year following the pandemic.

Mr. Eshwarappa said there was general consensus among the department officials on postponing the elections due to sharp rise in cases. More than 3.5 crore people will have to participate in these polls. Administrators would be appointed to ZPs and TPs till the polls, he said.

