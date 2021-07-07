Post-lockdown, Ranganathittu sanctuary reopens for visitors

MYSURU

07 July 2021 20:04 IST

Avian enthusiasts can cheer as the bird sanctuary at Ranganathittu on the banks of Cauvery near Mysuru has reopened for visitors after a lengthy closure due to pandemic-induced lockdown.

After the lockdown curbs were eased, the Forest Department reopened the key tourist destination on Bengaluru-Mysuru National Highway on Tuesday. The sanctuary was closed for a much longer time in the first wave last year like other tourist spots in Mysuru.

The day one of its reopening attracted a few visitors, including children, and the forest officials were hoping for more footfalls during weekends.

The Forest Department has asked visitors to strictly follow COVID-19 Appropriate Behaviour while touring the sanctuary. The entire sanctuary including the boats and life jackets had been disinfected before the gates were thrown open for visitors.

Though the number of visitors were not promising, the sanctuary staff said tourist arrivals may go up with the lifting of curbs for inter-State travellers.

As visitors usually take boat rides to get close to the birds roosting on the tall trees at the isles, the boats and life jackets are sanitised after every ride besides disinfecting the park, passageway, information centre and toilets at different intervals.

The sanctuary staff had been asked to speak less to the visitors and maintain social distancing. The department has issued guidelines to visitors and the staff had been asked to ensure the SOPs in view of the pandemic situation.

The staff had been asked to deny entry to those having cough, cold and fever and thermal scanning of all visitors was done at the entrance. Mask is a must inside the attraction and visitors had been told to maintain distance during boat rides.

The visitors had been asked not to venture into areas other than those earmarked by the department.

Deputy Conservator of Forests (Territorial) K.C. Prashanth Kumar said all safety precautions are in place at the sanctuary and the visitors have been told to take necessary protections, following the recommended SOPs for containing the spread of the infection. The visitors have to maintain cleanliness inside the sanctuary while spitting has been prohibited.

Migratory birds are expected to flock the sanctuary from October onwards. The birds settled at the site are the local species.