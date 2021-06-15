Portion of Maravoor bridge develops cracks

MANGALURU

The road leading to leading to Mangaluru International Airport from city has been closed down

The direct road connectivity between the city and Mangaluru International Airport has been cut off after a portion of the major bridge across the Phalguni river at Maravoor caved in leading to the cracks on the one side of the bridge early on Tuesday.

Mangaluru Police Commissioner N. Shashi Kumar told press persons that the two pillars of the bridge have caved in by about three to four feet, making it non-motorable.

The bridge is the main link between the city, the airport, Bajpe and Kateel areas.

Travellers from the city and Kasaragod (Kerala) areas will have to reach the airport via Nanthoor, Vamanjoor, Gurupura, Kaikamba and Bajpe. Those coming from Udupi areas will have to reach the airport through Mulki, Kinnigoli, Kateel and Bajpe.

“Till the experts give their opinion on the safety of the bridge it will not be re-opened for traffic. The people will have to travel on the alternative routes suggested,” the Police Commissioner said.

“I appeal to the people to use the alternative routes suggested,” he said.