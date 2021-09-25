Poor coordination has caused formation of illegal layouts, say Karnataka MLAs

Bengaluru

25 September 2021 01:27 IST

Minister says such incidents have been happening for 20 years

Members cutting across party lines complained that lack of coordination among various departments and irresponsibility on the part of officials were major causes for the formation of illegal layouts and the denial of basic amenities such as electricity, water supply, and drainage system.

Poor coordination among Planning, Urban Development, Rural Development and Panchayat Raj, and Energy departments were major causes for denial of basic amenities such as roads, electricity and water supply, said Speaker Vishweshwara Hegde Kageri, Kumara Bangarappa (BJP) , Raghavendra Basavaraj Hitnal (Congress), and other members.

Advertising

Advertising

During Question Hour in the Legislative Assembly on Friday, the members complained that registration of documents through KAVERI e-Swathu had come to a halt following the migration to a new secure platform by the RDPR Department in gram panchayat limits. Upgrading GPs into town panchayats and further upgrading different levels of ULBs caused a delay in the transfer of documents and registration of properties, they said.

Minister for Municipal Administration N. Nagaraj (MTB) said the formation of illegal layouts was not new and some layouts had been formed illegally about 20 years ago. “Nearly 15% of layouts in ULBs are illegal. The State government has been incurring loss of revenue to the tune of 30% because of illegal layouts,” he said.

Public Works Minister Govind M. Karjol said a meeting of the departments concerned would be called soon to settle the issue of regularisation and providing basic amenities in residential layouts.