Pollution control board issues showcause notice to Raichur ZP CEO

June 02, 2023 09:05 pm | Updated 09:05 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Following the death of a three-year-old boy at Relakmardi village in Deodurg taluk, and over 30 people taking ill in Rekalmardi and Gorebal village of Lingasugur taluk in Raichur district after consuming contaminated water last week, the Karnataka State pollution Control Board issued a showcause notice to Chief Executive Officer of Raichur Zilla Panchayat on Friday.

The notice, a copy of which is with The Hindu, stated that violation of any provision of Section 24 and Section 25 of Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, was a punishable offence. It is the duty of officials to take measures to prevent pollution of water bodies and provide pure drinking water to people. The board has given seven days to explain to the showcause in writing on why a disciplinary action should not be taken against the CEO for providing contaminated drinking water to villagers.

