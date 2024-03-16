Poll code comes into force in Haveri

March 16, 2024 10:02 pm | Updated 10:02 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Haveri district administration has made all preparations for conducting the election for Haveri Lok Sabha Constituency which comprises of eight Assembly segments and the Model Code of Conduct has come into force from Saturday evening.

Briefing presspersons about the election preparations in Haveri on Saturday, Deputy Commissioner Raghunandan Murthy said that the election notification would be issued on April 12. He said that filing nominations would begin from April 12 and April 19 was the last date for filing nomination papers. “The scrutiny will be held on April 20 and the candidates will have time till April 22 to withdraw their nominations. Polling will be held on May 7 and the counting of votes on June 4. The whole election process will be completed by June 6,” he said.

Mr. Murthy said Haveri Lok Sabha Constituency which was reserved for general category comprised of Haveri, Ranebennur, Byadgi, Hirekerur, Hanagal Assembly segments in Haveri district and Shirahatti, Gadag and Ron Assembly segments in Gadag district. The Deputy Commissioner of Haveri would be the Returning Officer for Haveri Lok Sabha and the candidates were required to file their nomination papers at his office in Haveri, he said.

Electorate

Haveri Lok Sabha Constituency has a total of 17,77,877 voters including 8,95,366 males, 8,82,430 females and 81 voters belonging to the third gender. Of them, 15,521 voters are above the age of 85, 27,434 are physically challenged, 1,607 are service voters and 50,658 voters are in the age group of 18 to 19 years.

The DC said that the voters above the age of 85 and the physically challenged would have the opportunity to cast their vote at homes and they would have to submit the requisite form in advance to do so.

Polling stations

Haveri Lok Sabha constituency has a total of 1,982 polling stations at 1,371 places. Of them, 39 and 370 have been identified as vulnerable and very sensitive polling stations.

Mr. Murthy said that a total of 28 checkposts including 18 in Haveri and 10 in Gadag had been set up to keep tab on poll malpractices. At all the checkposts, web cameras had been installed to keep watch over suspicious activities, he said.

He said a toll-free helpline 9150 had been set up for receiving complaints regarding election malpractices and related issues. This apart, Assembly segment-wise helplines too had been set up, he said.

ZP CEO Akshay Sridhar, Superintendent of Police Anshukumar, Additional DC Pujar Veeramallappa were present.

