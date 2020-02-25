Police working on tracing murder weapon, valuables

Chikkamagaluru

25 February 2020 06:56 IST

SP dismisses police harassment claims

The Chikkamagaluru police, probing the murder of housewife Kavitha at Kadur and the death of her husband Revanth, are making efforts to trace the weapon used to kill her and the valuables that are missing.

The murder, which was followed by two deaths, has created a sensation in the State. Kavitha was found murdered at a house in Kadur on February 17, while her husband was found dead on February 22. A woman, who was allegedly in constant touch with Revanth, was found dead in Bengaluru the same day.

The police suspect that Revanth killed his wife as she was opposed to his affair with another woman. Later, he allegedly jumped in front of a train in fear of being caught by the police. “Our teams are working to trace these two things. The policemen are searching along the route he travelled after the crime. Getting those [items] is crucial in the investigation,” said Superintendent of Police Harish Pandey on Monday.

Revanth and Kavitha had two children. The elder one is five, while the younger one is seven months old. The latter’s naming ceremony was held only recently.

After Revanth lodged a police complaint alleging that some miscreants had killed his wife and stolen valuables, the police launched a probe. After conducting a background investigation, the police called him to the station to get more details. His phone call records were analysed and his correspondence with another woman was unearthed. “There have been efforts by some sections to suggest that he committed suicide because of police harassment, but we treated him as a complainant,” the police officer told The Hindu.