Police warning against illegal adoption

04 August 2021 19:36 IST

With child trafficking racket raising its ugly head time and again, Mysuru Superintendent of Police R. Chethan has sought to caution the public against illegal adoption.

Addressing a press conference after Nanjangud police rescued two babies sold illegally to childless couples and admitted them to a government-recognised child care centre, Mr. Chethan said sale as well as purchase of babies is illegal.

Adoption of children can be conducted only through the statutory procedure established under the guidelines of Central Adoption Resource Authority (CARA). “It is illegal to both sell and buy babies”, he said before warning such people that the law will catch up with them while bringing child trafficking racketeers to book.

It may be mentioned here that the Mysuru district police had unearthed a child trafficking racket about five years ago and rescued a total of 17 children. Most of the children involved in the earlier racket had been born to unwed mothers at private maternity homes in Mysuru before they were sold to childless couples in different parts of the State.