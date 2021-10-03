Police use kits to detect drug consumption

Hassan

03 October 2021 18:58 IST

For the first time, Shivamogga police registered cases against two people on charges of consuming contraband after taking their urine samples for a medical test, on Saturday.

Doddapete police subjected two people to the tests and booked cases against them. The offence can attract a penalty up to ₹10,000 besides imprisonment of upto six months.

B.M.Laxmi Prasad, Superintedent of Police, told The Hindu that the District Health Officer has procured 300 test kits as of now. “They have been placed at McGann Hospital in Shivamogga. The police take the people suspected to have consumed drugs to the hospital, where their urine samples are analysed using the kits. Based on the laboratory report, we will book the cases. Today, we have booked cases against two people under the NDPS Act”, he said.

“The kits will be helpful in intensifying police action on drug consumption. Right now the facility is at Shivamogga city only. Gradually, it will be made available in other places whenever necessary”, the SP said.

The police have information about regular joints where people gather to consume drugs. “We will conduct raids and pick the people and subject them to tests if found necessary”, he added.