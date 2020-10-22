‘Police system signifies sacrifice’

Police offering a gun salute during the Police Martyrs Day in Dharwad on Wednesday.

HUBBALLI

22 October 2020 01:10 IST

Vice-Chancellor of University of Agricultural Sciences (UAS), Dharwad, M.B. Chetti has said that the police system, which continuously strives to ensure peaceful life for the commoners and keeps peace and safety in society, signifies sacrifice and martyrdom.

Paying tributes to policemen during the Police Martyrs Day at the Police Grounds in Dharwad on Wednesday, Prof. Chetti said that policemen strive hard for maintaining societal health keeping aside their personal life and family interests. Their bravery and valour would lead to creation of a crime-free society, he said.

Lauding the commendable role played by police personnel in the fight against COVID-19, Prof. Chetti said that as police personnel always worked for society, the government should extend additional benefits and perks to them. Superintendent of Police of Dharwad Vartika Katiyar read out the names of the 259 police officials and personnel who lost their lives while on duty during last year and paid tributes to them.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Ravi Naik, Deputy Superintendent of Police Shivanand G.C. and others were present. Led by Reserve Police Inspector G.C. Dooganavar, a DAR platoon conducted a parade and offered gun salute.

The dignitaries and invitees, including several serving and retired police officials, placed wreaths at the Police Memorial and paid tributes to police martyrs. In a similar programme at CAR Grounds, Hubballi, Police Commissioner R. Dileep and senior police officials and former police officials paid tributes to police martyrs.

KSISF commandant V. Faizuddin was the guest of honour.