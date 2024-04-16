Police Sub-Inspector clears UPSC exam in Kannada

April 16, 2024 09:34 pm | Updated 09:34 pm IST - Bengaluru

Shantappa Kurubara, a Police Sub-Inspector (PSI) of Srirampura police station in the city, wrote the Civil Service (Mains) Examination-2023 in Kannada, attended the interview in Kannada, and got an All India Rank of 644 in the CSE -2023. From failing II PU twice, Mr. Shantappa has come this far to achieve this feat.

ADVERTISEMENT

A B.Sc graduate, Mr. Shantappa has achieved this rank in his eighth attempt. However, unsatisfied with this rank, he has decided to take the civil service exam next year as well. “I have succeeded in clearing the CSE exam in the eighth attempt. I am not satisfied with this rank. I will take the exam again next year. My dream is to become an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer,” he said.

Hailing from Ballari district, Mr. Shantappa lost his father early. “My uncle was working in Bengaluru as a migrant daily wage labourer and I joined him during school holidays. I went back to Ballari and completed school. I failed II PU twice but later completed my graduation and became a sub-inspector,” he said, attributing his success to the insults he faced when he failed PU.

While serving as a sub-inspector, Mr. Shantappa engaged in various social service activities. While posted at Annapoorneshwari Nagar police station, he taught children at a slum in the area and helped families with groceries during the pandemic. He also launched a social media campaign and installed a mobile toilet at Goraguntepalya junction. He also teaches for various competitive examinations at coaching centres as a visiting faculty.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.