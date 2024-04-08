April 08, 2024 03:59 pm | Updated 04:11 pm IST - Bengaluru

Alert Kolar police on April 8 seized a car laden with huge amounts of explosives being transported into the city from neighbouring Andhra Pradesh .

ADVERTISEMENT

The police have put up check posts at strategic locations, especially in the border areas, ahead of elections. They intercepted a car during random check and recovered a huge quantity of explosives headed from Karnataka-Andhra border at Nangali check post at Mulbagal taluk in Kolar district .

While one of the accused was caught, his associate managed to escape . The arrested has been identified as Asif Hazrath Ali. As many as 1200 gellatin sticks, seven boxes of wire, six detonators were seized.

ADVERTISEMENT

Investigation is on to ascertain the source of the explosives and whether the explosives were transported for illegal quarrying, Kolar SP M. Narayana, said .

It may be recalled that the Bellandur police discovered a bunch of gelatin sticks and an electrical detonator stored in a box in a tractor parked at a labour shed opposite a school at Chikkanayakanahalli in Bengaluru on the night of March 17.

Police Sub-Inspector Revannsiddappa alerted his senior before seizing the material and registering an FIR against the owner of the tractor under the Explosives Act and Section 286 (negligent conduct with respect to explosive substance) of the Indian Penal Code.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.