Police crack murder case, arrest three

May 24, 2023 08:41 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Kalaburagi Police have cracked a murder case within 24 hours of the crime and arrested three persons.

A 24-year-old motorcyclist Pradeep Holi was waylaid and brutally stabbed to death by the three accused when he objected to their rash driving.

The incident occurred on the Ring Road near Adarsh Colony in the city.

The MB Nagar Police collected details of the incident through CCTV footage and arrested the three, including a minor, on Tuesday evening.

Police Commissioner R. Chetan, addressing presspersons on Wednesday, gave the names of the accused as 19-year-old Swaraj Hodal and his 48-year-old father Nagaraj Hodal, apart from the minor.

Both Swaraj Hodal and Nagaraj Hodal were sent to judicial custody. The police have seized the car and the lethal weapon used for the crime.