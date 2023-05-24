ADVERTISEMENT

Police crack murder case, arrest three

May 24, 2023 08:41 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kalaburagi Police have cracked a murder case within 24 hours of the crime and arrested three persons.

A 24-year-old motorcyclist Pradeep Holi was waylaid and brutally stabbed to death by the three accused when he objected to their rash driving.

The incident occurred on the Ring Road near Adarsh Colony in the city.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The MB Nagar Police collected details of the incident through CCTV footage and arrested the three, including a minor, on Tuesday evening.

Police Commissioner R. Chetan, addressing presspersons on Wednesday, gave the names of the accused as 19-year-old Swaraj Hodal and his 48-year-old father Nagaraj Hodal, apart from the minor.

Both Swaraj Hodal and Nagaraj Hodal were sent to judicial custody. The police have seized the car and the lethal weapon used for the crime.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US