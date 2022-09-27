Police conduct raids at residence of SDPI, PFI activists in Kalaburagi

Detained two PFI members; SDPI members on the run

The Hindu Bureau KALABURAGI
September 27, 2022 21:14 IST

The district police conducted raids at the residences of members of the Popular Front of India (PFI) and Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) in Kalaburagi city on Tuesday.

The police team detained PFI members including Mazar Hussain from his residence at Iqbal Colony and Isamuddin Shaikh from Millat Nagar locality.

Both Mr. Hussain and Mr. Isamuddin Shaikh were produced before the tahsildar, and were remanded in judicial custody.

The police also conducted raids at the residence of SDPI Secretary Aleem Illahi in Qamar Colony, but he could not be traced. The police have intensified search operations for two SDPI activists including Aleem Illahi.

