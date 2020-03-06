Police complaint filed against assault on Dalits

Belagavi

Some residents of Dr. Ambedkar Colony, in Koladur village in the district, have complained to the police that they were assaulted by some members of the “upper caste” in Sogala village near the Saundatti Yallamma temple in Belagavi.

According to the complaint filed with the Saundatti police station, seven persons allegedly assaulted and verbally abused some Dalits who were returning from the temple four days ago.

The victims met Deputy Commissioner S.B. Bommanahalli on Thursday and urged him to instruct the police to properly investigate the matter and arrest all the accused.

They alleged that the police have arrested only a few persons and left out some persons with clout.