Police carry out surprise checks

Bengaluru

22 June 2021 01:31 IST

The East Division police conducted surprise checks on the residences of over 50 habitual offenders and history-sheeters and at a few other houses and recovered lethal weapons and contraband from them.

The accused are being questioned about their present activities and their associates and statements have been recorded for further investigations.

The surprise checks were conducted at Halasuru, Shivajinagar, Bharathinagar, Pulakeshinagar, KG Halli, DJ Halli, Govindapura and other areas.

Several teams carried out the raid with the sniffer dog squad to find hidden narcotics and contraband in the houses.