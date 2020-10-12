Police: ‘Astrologer’ has admitted to defrauding Kalyan’s family

belagavi

12 October 2020 22:53 IST

The city police arrested a self-proclaimed astrologer on the charge of defrauding film lyricist K. Kalyan and his family of around ₹6 crore.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Vikram Amate said on Monday that the accused Shivanand Wali had confessed to cheating the family of assets, money and other valuables.

The “astrologer” had convinced Mr. Kalyan’s wife and parents-in-law that they had to give up all movable and immovable properties to live a peaceful life. He had connived, along with their cook Ganga Kulkarni, and transferred money, vehicles, land, buildings and jewellery to himself.

The accused has been arrested and the goods have been recovered, the DCP said.

Kulkarni is absconding. The police said three cases of cheating and undue influence were pending against Kulkarni in some North Karnataka districts.

A team has been formed to arrest her.

Earlier this week, Mr. Kalyan complained to the police that the accused had kidnapped his wife and parents-in-law and swindled them. A team led by police inspector B.R. Gaddekar traced the accused and interrogated him, Mr. Amate said.

Mr. Kalyan’s wife Ashwini told police officers that she would withdraw the divorce petition she had filed in the Belagavi family court. She told officers of the women helpline that she would go back to Mr. Kalyan, an investigating officer said.