Police arrest two persons for assaulting writer over temple loudspeaker

April 11, 2024 - Bengaluru

The Kolar Rural police have arrested two persons on charges of allegedly assaulting writer and activist Kotiganahalli Ramaiah and his son over the use of a loudspeaker at a shrine at Paparajanahalli in Kolar district on Thursday. The accused, identified as Manjunath aka Muniyappa and Govindappa aka Krishnappa, have been sent to judicial custody.

According to the police, Mr. Ramaiah and his son Meghavarsha requested the management of Muneshwara temple at Paparajanahalli to keep the volume down of the loudspeaker low as it was disturbing them in the morning and evening hours.

The police further said that when Mr. Ramaiah and his son urged the temple management to reduce the volume, a few people who were in the shrine were infuriated and started to assault them. The victims later filed a complaint at the station.

Superintendent of Police, Kolar, M. Narayana talking to The Hindu said, “As soon as the case was registered, the rural police swung into action and launched a search. Within a few hours, the accused were arrested. The accused also live in the same village.”

A source close to Mr. Ramaiah said he and his son Meghavarsha are now being treated at a hospital in Kolar. Mr. Ramaiah has suffered injuries on the face and his son sustained injuries on his leg.

