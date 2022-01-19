Police arrest cattle thieves

Superintendent of Police R. Chetan in Mysuru on Wednesday.

Mysuru

19 January 2022 21:57 IST

The police has arrested two persons involved in cattle theft in Nanjangud rural and Varuna police station limits on the outskirts of Mysuru and recovered 12 cows and one calf from them.

Addressing a press conference in Mysuru on Wednesday, Superintendent of Mysuru district police R. Chetan said the menace of cattle theft had become a major source of concern for the police of late with many farmers complaining that their cows were going missing from the cattle sheds in their respective villages.

However, their personnel intercepted two motor cycle-borne suspects, who were moving suspiciously in Nanjangud rural police station limits on the night of January 14. They have admitted to stealing cows in five cases – four in Nanjangud rural police station limits and one in Varuna police station limits.

Advertising

Advertising

After committing the crime, the accused had taken the cows to cattle fairs and sold them to buyers. The police has managed to recover a total of 12 cows, one calf, one two-wheeler and one four-wheeler from the accused. The value of the recovered items is ₹7.85 lakh.

Meanwhile, the police arrested four persons in another case of abduction and robbery registered in Hunsur town police station. The complainant was a motorist, whose vehicle was hit by the accused. According to the complaint, the accused had also extorted ₹17,000 and a mobile from the victim.

During interrogation, the accused had confessed to their involved in one case of dacoity, one two-wheeler theft, besides five cases of cattle theft – two in Hunsur town police station limits and three in Bilikere police station limits.

Mr. Chetan said the police was yet to recover the stolen cattle from the accused arrested by Hunsur town police.

Responding to queries from reporters, the Superintendent of police refused to identify the accused, but merely said the two arrested by the Nanjangud rural police were in their early to mid-thirties while the four accused arrested by the Hunsur town police were in their twenties.The accused had sold the stolen cows at cattle fairs and the police, as part of their investigation, traced the buyers and recovered the same. The process of recovery in respect of cows stolen in Hunsur town police limits and Bilikere police station limits had not yet been completed, he said.