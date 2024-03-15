ADVERTISEMENT

PM Narendra Modi to address mega rally in Kalaburagi

March 15, 2024 08:18 pm | Updated 08:18 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

Security personnel checking the areas surrounding the main venue ahead of Prime Ministser Narendra Modi’s visit to Kalaburagi on Saturday. | Photo Credit: ARUN KULKARNI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi would kickstart the Lok Sabha election campaign from Kalaburagi district – the home turf of All India Congress Committee president Mallikarjun Kharge, here on Saturday.

Billboards with a message welcoming the PM have come up at major junctions, and BJP party flags dot the city ahead of Mr. Modi’s mega rally that will begin at Nutan Vidyalaya ground in the city at 2 p.m.

Mr. Modi is expected to reach Kalaburagi airport by 1.30 p.m., and he will arrive at District Armed Reserve (DAR) police ground by helicopter at 1.35 p.m. and reach the main venue by 2 p.m.

The city police had heightened security measures by deploying adequate police personnel across Kalaburagi. Meanwhile, Special Protection Group (SPG) officials reached the city on Thursday, inspected the main venue to oversee the security arrangements, held a discussion with the district administration and the city police and surveyed the route. Stringent security protocols have been implemented at all entry and exit points across the city.

Apart from Mr. Modi, BJP State President B.Y. Vijayendra, Leader of the Opposition R. Ashok, Bidar MP Bhagwant Khuba, Kalaburagi MP Umesh Jadhav and legislators and BJP leaders from Kalaburagi and Bidar Lok Sabha Constituency will be present.

