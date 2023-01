January 12, 2023 08:17 pm | Updated 08:17 pm IST

Vishwa Prani Kalyana Mandal has appealed to the Chamarajanagar district administration to prevent mass sacrifice of animals during the various jathra mahothsavas scheduled in the district during the month. Dayananda Swami said sacrifices were prevented at Chikkallur jathra by the district administration and the same measures should be in place for other jathras also at B.R. Hills, Shimsha and other places.