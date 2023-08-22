ADVERTISEMENT

Plans on to hike KMDC loans for MBBS students: Zameer

August 22, 2023 08:32 pm | Updated 08:33 pm IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Minorities Welfare Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan on Tuesday said plans were afoot to increase loans being given by the Karnataka Minorities Development Corporation (KMDC) to MBBS students from the present ₹3 lakh to ₹5 lakh.

Speaking after launching the schemes formulated by the KMDC for 2023-24, the Minister pointed out that presently a loan of ₹3 lakh was being given to students who have taken admission for MBBS course under government quota.

Similarly, he said, there was a plan to increase the educational loan being given to those pursuing graduate and postgraduate courses abroad from the present ₹20 lakh to ₹30 lakh. This would help poor students to pursue educational courses, he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US