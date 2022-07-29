Karnataka

Plan to capture tusker

Special Correspondent Hassan July 29, 2022 18:03 IST
Updated: July 29, 2022 18:03 IST

The Koppa Division of the Forest Department has decided to capture and translocate a tusker roaming in the estates of Balehonnur and Koppa ranges. The operation would be conducted from August 1 to 8 with the help of tamed elephants.

The Forest Department, in a press release issued here on Friday, appealed to residents in the locality to stay safe during the operation. The tusker with a radio collar around its neck had been raiding agricultural lands. The people in the area had been worried about their safety. The department would capture the elephant and relocate it to a distant place, the release added.

