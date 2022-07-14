Piped gas supply project to Mysuru city gains traction

July 14, 2022 19:32 IST

Around 2,500 households to be covered by Dasara, say company officials

The ambitious project to ensure supply of Piped Natural Gas (PNG) gained fresh traction after a brief hiatus with the groundbreaking ceremony conducted on Thursday.

The project is being fast-tracked to cover the three residential areas of Vijayanagar, Mahadeshwara Layout and Kuvempunagar to comply with which the works will be expedited.

The representatives of the company executing the work said that nearly 2,500 households have registered so far and they plan to supply PNG to the registered households by Dasara. The project will eventually cover the entire city for which nearly 600 km of pipeline has to be drawn, according to the company officials.

Mysuru MP Pratap Simha said that there was uncertainty over the project due to concerns and misunderstanding. But the local area councillors have been taken into confidence and their fears over the project implementation have been addressed.

One of the main fears pertained to the state of roads after laying the pipeline and the responsibility for repairs as laying the gas pipeline would entail digging trenches. Mr.Simha said that the project implementing agency would be responsible for it and the road repairs would closely follow the completion of installation of pipes. The MCC has levied ₹1,856 per meter as fee for of cutting the trench.

The agency representatives said that gas meter has also been installed in 550 houses and 1.5 km of pipeline had already been drawn so far.

Mr. Pratap Simha said 28 km of pipeline has to be drawn along the Outer Ring Road so as to cover the adjoining residential areas and wards coming under the Chamaraja assembly segment where the project was being implemented on a pilot basis. The Chamaraja segment was being developed as a model constituency and the piped gas supply will be extended to cover the entire city in due course, said Mr.Simha.

Chamaraja MLA L. Nagendra MCC Commissioner Lakshmikanth Reddy and others were present.