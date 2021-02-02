Pillars identified for economic progress: Minister Joshi

Office-bearers and members of Karnatak Chamber of Commerce and Industry watching the live telecast of the Union Budget in Hubballi on Monday.

HUBBALLI

02 February 2021 00:27 IST

The proposal to increase agricultural credit to ₹16.5 lakh crore will make loans easier for farmers, says Vikas Grameena Bank chairman

The Union Budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday received mixed response with the Opposition terming it anti-people and the ruling party leaders terming it as historic, while others calling it a status quo budget.

Praising the budget Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mines Pralhad Joshi termed it as a historic one, aimed at building healthy and prosperous India. The Finance Minister has identified six pillars for facilitating economic progress and accordingly made allocations with focus on health and infrastructure development, he has said.

Minister for Large and Medium Industries Jagadish Shettar described the budget as one which promoted industries and manufacturing sector with focus on start-ups and MSMEs.

The budget will bring about comprehensive change in the health sector and lead to doubling of farmers income, he has said.

Janata Dal(S) leader and the former MLA N.H. Konaraddi has described the budget as tasteless which had nothing promising for the youth who have no employment opportunities and it has nothing for farmers.

Congress leader and MLA Prasad Abbayya has termed it an election-oriented budget as special packages have been announced for the States of Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Assam and West Bengal where Assembly elections are due.

The Finance Minister, who represents Karnataka, has not given anything to the State barring the allocation for metro in Bengaluru, he has said.

Spokespersons for Hubballi Dharwad Urban District unit of Congress Robert Daddapuri and Devaki Yoganand have termed the budget anti-farmer. They have said that the budget touted as one for Atma Nirbhar Bharat lacked Atma (soul). Neglecting the two-month-long farmers agitation, the Finance Minister has further increased the burden on commoners, they have said.

Chairman of Karnataka Vikas Grameena Bank P. Gopikrishna has said that all the exercise has been done in the budget to normalise the economy post-coronavirus. The proposal to increase agricultural credit to ₹ 16.5 lakh crore will make loans easier for farmers.

Karnatak Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) office-bearers led by president Mahendra Ladhad have said that through the budget, efforts have been made to maintain status quo and facilitate infrastructure development. However, it is disappointing that the aspirations of the tax payers, including industrialists and businessmen, have not been met in the budget, the KCCI has said.

Chartered accountant N.A. Charantimath has termed it a “balanced and progressive”. It was a welcome development that there were no additional taxes, both direct and indirect. Instead, steps have been proposed to reduce tax litigation, simplifying justice delivery system, among other measures, he has said.

Chairman of Department of Economics, Karnatak University, B.H. Nagoor has described it as “a budget to reset the economy”. Emphasis on health, infrastructure, rationalisation of taxes and dramatic increase in capital expenditure are welcome steps. However, MSMES have not received expected the budgetary support, he has said.

Professor of Economics R.R. Biradar has said that there are several progressive proposals in the budget but it was a matter of concern that there were no specific proposals on doubling farm income. While it was disappointing that there were no relief for income tax payers, cess on fuel will further burden the commoners, he has said.

Another chartered accountant Khatavkar Y.M. said that there was no relief for tax payers. Despite repeated pleas for changes in GST rates, no relief has been given which was disappointing, he has said.