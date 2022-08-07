Karnataka

Person found dead in Hassan, locals suspect elephant attack

The Hindu Bureau Hassan August 07, 2022 13:08 IST
Updated: August 07, 2022 13:08 IST

A person who had gone missing for the past three days was found dead at Kalluthota village in Sakaleshpur taluk on Saturday evening. The deceased has been identified as Ramakrishna, 70, a writer in a coffee estate.

The local people suspected it to be a case of death due to an elephant attack. They said many elephants had been roaming in the area for last few days and Ramakrishna could have been attacked by one among them.

K.N. Basavaraj. Deputy Conservator of Forests in Hassan told The Hindu that the body had been sent for post-mortem. “There are no external injuries. The position in which the body was found does not support the suspicion that he was attacked by a wild animal. The cause of death would be known after the doctors finalise the post-mortem report”, he said. However, the officer said the place is known for the movement of elephants.

The police and forest officials visited the spot.

