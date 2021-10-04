Performance in KEA written exam will be sole criteria for filling vacancies of Assistant Professors

Tenkanidiyur Government First Grade College and PG Centre in Udupi. Karnataka is in the process of filling 1,242 vacancies of Assistant Professors in government first grade colleges across the State.

BENGALURU

04 October 2021 15:17 IST

Submission of online applications will begin on October 7

Karnataka government has issued notification for filling 1,242 vacancies of Assistant Professors in government first grade colleges; submission of online applications will begin on October 7.

This time, the appointment will be based solely on performance in the written examination, which will be conducted by Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA), and there will be no interview. A decision to this effect was taken by the Karnataka government to ensure transparency, informed Dr. C.N. Ashwath Narayan, Minister for Higher Education.

Advertising

Advertising

Dr. Narayan said, “The exams will be held in December. It will be mandatory for candidates to pass the Kannada and English language exams to become eligible. Candidates will be asked to write descriptive answers in Kannada and English exams. Other subjects will have only multiple-choice questions with negative marking for wrong answers.”

Out of 1,242 posts, 145 (for 16 subjects) belong to unfilled vacancies during 2015, and the remaining 1,097 posts are sanctioned for the present year. In the present year, 1,097 posts pertain to 25 subjects including economics (72), Kannada (105), history (108), political science (96), commerce (171), physics (74), chemistry (82), botany (51), and English 34. Details are available on the website of KEA. Out of 1,242 posts, 5% will be for the department’s Group C cadre, the Minister added.

“The aim of the government is to provide quality education to students as per National Education Policy (NEP 2020). The examinartions will be conducted in a transparent manner. Only merit will be the criteria for selection. Our government firmly believes that only quality teachers can create quality students,” he said.

The Minister warned aspirants not to be misguided by false promises of getting appointments through influence or any other illegal means.

The last date for submitting applications through the KEA website is November 7. The last date for paying the application fee is November 10. For any other information, such as age limit, application fee and payment slab, visit http://kea.kar.nic.in.