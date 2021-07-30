Pegasus issue: Modi’s silence questioned

Mysuru

30 July 2021 18:56 IST

Prof.BKC lashes out at Modi on Pegasus affair

Former Minister and senior Congress leader B.K. Chandrashekar has questioned the silence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the Pegasus snooping scandal though many countries have ordered a probe into the affair.

Addressing media persons here on Friday Prof. Chandrashekar said the issue had rocked the country and the world even as the governments of France and Israel have sought an inquiry. Yet Mr. Modi was maintaining a silence on the issue.

Spyware is used to snoop on terrorists to thwart their nefarious designs but it was being used to against political leaders and journalists in the country, alleged Prof. Chandrashekar.

He said in the last 7 years as the Prime Minister has not convened or addressed a single press conference and described it as an attempt to cover up his failures. “In case Mr. Modi was petrified of meeting the press, he should appoint a Deputy Prime Minister.”

Taking a critical view of the handling of the pandemic Prof. Chandrashekar said scientists had warned of the seriousness and the consequences of the second wave but it went unheeded. Mr. Modi was immersed in election campaign in Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Assam and conducted public rallies which broke down the concept of social distancing.

Though Mr. Modi was unsparing in his criticism of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, the people of Bengal have given a befitting reply in the elections, said Prof. Chandrashekar. The BJP is focused only on elections and has ignored administration, he added.

Coming down on the Centre for its vaccination policy, Prof. Chandrashekar said it will be impossible to vaccinate the entire targeted population as envisaged by the end of December. As on July 21, only 5.5 per cent of the country’s population has received both the doses of the vaccine, he said.

Former MLA M.K. Somashekar, KPCC spokesperson H.A. Venkatesh, District Congress (Rural) President B.J. Vijaykumar and others were present.