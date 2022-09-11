Parties gird up their loins as legislature session begins today

The problems Bengulureans underwent following rains and a host other issues that have troubled the government in recent times are expected to dominate the legislature proceedings. | Photo Credit: file photo

Sparks are bound to fly in the 10-day monsoon session of the State legislature, which is set to begin from Monday, as both the ruling and the Opposition parties are trying to use it as a platform to build a tempo for launching preparations for the Assembly elections that are just seven months away.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai himself has set the tone for the legislature session by daring the Opposition to stop the BJP from gaining strength and coming to power again if they had guts. The remarks, made by the Chief Minister on Saturday at his government’s anniversary programme at Doddaballapur, have indicated the political combative mood among the political parties when the session is set to start.

In fact, the Congress has already launched a counter-attack on the ruling BJP over the Chief Minister’s remarks and dropped hints about the legislature session turning out to be a platform for politically taking on each other.

Of course, there are enough political ammunition for the session to turn out to be stormy as the Opposition is eagerly waiting to put the government on the mat over the episode of alleged failure to properly manage the civic infrastructure that resulted in several areas of Bengaluru being flooded during the recent rains, the flooding of Bengaluru-Mysuru highway, the series of alleged corruption scandals, including the one in selection of police sub-inspectors, the contractors’ allegation of 40 per cent commission being demanded for grant of contracts, disturbance of communal harmony marked by serial killings of youth in Dakshina Kannada, and the row over revision of school textbooks.

The BJP too is keen to expose what it calls scams during the regime of the erstwhile Congress government, during the legislature session.

Already, the political tirade has reached a feverish pitch among all the three political parties.