ADVERTISEMENT

Participants leave Dharwad with sweet memories as curtain falls on 26th National Youth Festival

January 17, 2023 06:25 pm | Updated 06:25 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The five-day festivities, which were inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, conclude with vibrant dance and music performances on the mega stage at Karnatak College in Dharwad

The Hindu Bureau

Youth from different States posing for photo before leaving for their respective States from Dharwad on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The five-day festivities of the 26th National Youth Festival concluded with vibrant dance and music performances on the mega stage erected on the campus of Karnatak College in Dharwad on Monday night.

The concluding day saw an overwhelming response with a large number of people thronging the college campus and enjoying the dance and music programmes presented by renowned artistes and musicians.

Before the curtain came down on the mega show depicting the country’s unity in diversity, Bollywood playback singer Amit Trivedi and his troupe and Kathak couple Nirupama and Rajendra held the thousands of spectators in a spell with their mesmerising performances.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

During the five days of the youth festival, held for the first time in North Karnataka, it was not just the cultural performances that drew the crowd but also the stalls showcasing artefacts and different cuisine, adventure games and army stalls. Competitions in various categories held at different venues in Dharwad city also attracted people in large numbers.

“I have been attending National Youth Festivals in my official capacity as nodal officer for at least two decades now. But never have I seen such an overwhelming response to the events held during this Youth Festival. For the first time, we saw stalls exhibiting and selling handicrafts and artefacts run out of stock,” State Director of Nehru Yuva Kendra Sanghatan (NYKS) for Maharashtra and Goa Prakash Manure said.

Regional Director for NYKS Shamsundar Joshi concurred with Mr. Manure. The people of the region turned out to be connoisseurs of food and on all the days of the event, they came out in large numbers to taste different delicacies from various States, he said.

In all, 7,500 participants from 28 States and eight Union Territories took part in the National Youth Festival, which was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Hubballi on January 12.

The participants also had so much to speak about their memorable experience in Dharwad, considered the cultural and literary capital of the State. Many of them left Dharwad with a bag full of memorable experiences and of course, with packets of Dharwad Pedha.

In fact, some of them who left Dharwad on Tuesday carried with them many packets of Dharwad Pedha. Some of them said they will stay back in Karnataka to visit some of the tourist attractions, including historic places such as Hampi, and then head to their respective places.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US