Pandemic impact: ₹1 lakh compensation for BPL families

14 June 2021 14:10 IST

The State government on Monday announced a compensation amount of ₹1 lakh to the below poverty line families that have lost adult members to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa told reporters here that the government is aware that many families have been going through trying times or even fallen into bad times following the death of the earning member of the family.

“In the light of many such cases coming to the notice of the government, we have decided to compensate families that have lost an adult member to the pandemic. Each family will be eligible for ₹1 lakh,” the Chief Minister said.