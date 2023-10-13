Panchamasalis re-launch agitation in Hubballi for reservation

October 13, 2023 09:31 pm | Updated 09:31 pm IST - HUBBALLI

As announced earlier, the Lingayat Panchamasali agitation for 2A reservation resumed in a symbolic manner in Hubballi on Friday with Panchamasali seer Sri Basava Jaya Mrutyunjaya Swami leading a padayatra and performing Ishtalinga Puja on the road to highlight the demand.

The seer was accompanied by scores of leaders and members of Lingayat Panchamasali community during the protest, which began with garlanding of the equestrian statue of Kittur Rani Chennamma at Kittur Chennamma Circle in Hubballi.

Subsequently, the protestors went to Gabbur Cross in their vehicles and on reaching the protest venue, they staged a dharna on the road and at the junction, without causing much inconvenience to motorists.

ADVERTISEMENT

At Gabbur Cross, the seer performed Ishtalinga Puja involving the worship of a small Linga holding it in the palm and chanting various Vachanas of the 12th century Vachanakaras.

Speaking to presspersons, the seer said that for the first time a demand is being highlighted through a religious ritual. “It is a symbolic way of communicating our demand and also praying to the Almighty,” the seer said.

The seer also asked the government not to be overconfident about having a majority, including 11 legislators from the Panchamasali community. “The community will not remain satisfied with just Ministerial berths. We will be satisfied only when our community gets the requisite reservation,” he said.

The seer said that the demand has already been communicated to the Chief Minister and they will urge him again to fulfil their demand in the light of him [Chief Minister] having already provided reservation to other communities.

He also announced that a mega convention of the community will be held at the Nehru Stadium in Hubballi, if the government fails to take up their cause before the Lok Sabha elections.

The former State Youth Congress president Sadanand Danganavar and Panchamasali Samaj office-bearers took part in the agitation.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.