Over 51% of students pass SSLC supplementary exam in Karnataka

Bengaluru

16 October 2020 23:21 IST

A little over half of the 2.13 lakh candidates — 51.28% — passed the SSLC supplementary exam that was held in September. This is a huge improvement in performance from 2019, when the pass percentage was 42.47.

It is also the highest pass percentage in supplementary exams in over a decade. Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board authorities attributed the improvement in performance to the extra few months that students got to prepare for the exam, which had been postponed on account of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In keeping with past trends, girls outperformed boys, with a pass percentage of 55.96 as opposed to 48.56. The pass percentage of students in rural areas stood at 54.21, higher than their urban counterparts (48.25%).

Advertising

Advertising

According to a press release issued by the board on Friday, the pass percentage of aided schools stood at 53.13, while that of government and unaided schools was 50.19 and 50.87, respectively.

The pass percentage among Kannada-medium students was 50.79, while it was 49.25 for English-medium students. The highest pass percentage was in Urdu medium, where 64.88% of the candidates cleared the exam. Of the 1,430 differently abled students who sat for the supplementary exam, 40.41% passed.