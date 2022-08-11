Karnataka

Over 45,000 register for Congress freedom march

Special Correspondent Bengaluru August 11, 2022 21:14 IST
Updated: August 11, 2022 21:14 IST

KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar on Thursday said that over 45,000 people have registered online to participate in the freedom march scheduled to be held in Bengaluru on Independence Day.

The Bengaluru Urban district has contributed with the highest 8,630 registrations followed by Belagavi with 4,534, Bagalkot with 3,988, Vijayapura with 2,758, and Tumakuru with 2,653 registrations. He said that the march is being organised to commemorate the freedom fighters of India and Karnataka, and to instill a spirit of patriotism among people.

The march is scheduled to begin from Sangolli Rayanna Circle and will culminate at National College Grounds, Basavanagudi.

Mr. Shivakumar added that the objective of this march is to remember and honour the freedom fighters for their struggle and sacrifice for the motherland. “It is our sincere effort to pay tribute to the heroes through the march,” he said.

