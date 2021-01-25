ORR: Stricter rules to crack down on waste dumpers on the anvil

MYSURU

25 January 2021 22:44 IST

MCC, MUDA told to book those dumping trash illegally and seize their vehicles

Taking a tough stand against those dumping waste illegally on the sides of Outer Ring Road (ORR), marring Mysuru’s clean image, Minister in-charge of the district S.T. Somashekar on Monday told MCC and MUDA officials to book cases against owners of transport vehicles that dump waste on the road and seize their vehicles.

Speaking at a meeting organised in MUDA in connection with improving hygiene around the Outer Ring Road and addressing waste dumping on ORR, he said Mysuru should not go the Bengaluru way and the issue needs serious handling. “We need to act tough against the dumpers bringing in stricter rules,” the Minister told the Commissioner of Mysuru City Corporation Gurudatta Hegde.

In Bengaluru, those dumping waste at undesignated spots are booked and their vehicles seized. Wrongdoers should be prosecuted to send a strong message against indiscriminate dumping of waste, he told the meeting.

The Bengaluru model has helped in handling the issue to some extent with decrease in the dumping of waste at undesignated spots. The same policy can be replicated in Mysuru too, he felt, adding that the city police should support the local bodies in addressing the problems faced by them.

“All of us must come together and bring in changes to the laws for addressing the problems over soil waste,” the Minister suggested. Calling for making Mysuru a “garbage-free” city, Mr. Somashekar said the steps taken to handle and address solid waste problems in Bengaluru could be implemented in Mysuru. More professional way of handling solid wastes is essential if the city needs to be freed from dumping of waste.

Joint action teams

The Minister directed constituting joint action teams consisting of staff from the Mysuru City Corporation, the Mysuru Urban Development Authority, and the city police to identify those dumping waste illegally along the road.

A crucial meeting has been convened at the Government House on Tuesday at 9.30 a.m. in connection with finding a permanent solution to the problems, especially the way the garbage issue has affected the hygiene around the Outer Ring Road.

The MCC and MUDA had been told to improve coordination among themselves for bringing an end to the problem of dumping of solid wastes and building debris on the ORR. They need to work as a team, seeking support from the PWD, the National Highways, and the State Highways, for finding permanent remedies to the problems since the ORR has become a major link for connecting with the localities across the city, besides accessing the State and the National highways.

Driving on ORR unsafe

The issue over non-operational streetlights on the Outer Ring Road remains unaddressed despite warnings in the past by Ministers in-charge of Mysuru district to the MCC and the MUDA for resolving all hurdles for keeping the lights burning in the night for the safety of motorists and the residents using the service roads.

The ORR and the service roads turn pitch dark with zero illumination on most stretches of the 42-km long four-lane road. It endangers the safety of residents, especially women and children, in the vicinity, with no action taken for resolving never-ending issues over the smooth operation of streetlights.

It is dangerous to drive on the road after the nightfall and the authorities have turned blind to the problem, citing rules and technical reasons, with the road being handed over to the National Highways, said residents of Bogadi. “When they collect tax from us, what prevents them from giving us minimum facilities and safe driving on the road,” they asked.